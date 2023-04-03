us
WorldEconomy

More than anticipated, US firms added 311000 jobs in February

Despite a modest increase in the unemployment rate, the Fed still expects to raise interest rates in light of the positive employment data.

News Desk 3 Min Read
After nearly 7 years
WorldPolitics

After nearly 7 years of antagonism, Middle Eastern adversaries, Iran and Saudi Arabia decided to resume ties

After a seven-year diplomatic break that heightened Gulf tensions and widened conflicts in Yemen and Syria, Iran and Saudi Arabia decided to mend fences on Friday.

News Desk 3 Min Read
president xi jin ping
WorldPolitics

Xi wins a third term as president despite numerous obstacles

Since assuming power in 2012, Xi has eliminated possible rivals and surrounded himself with supporters at the top of the party.

News Desk 3 Min Read
hamburg
World

Fatal shooting at Jehovah’s Witness building in Hamburg killed several

In Hamburg, a city in northern Germany, a shooting at a Jehovah's Witness meeting place has resulted in a number of fatalities and authorities claim that the shooter, who is believed to be deceased, operated alone.

News Desk 3 Min Read
satish
WorldEntertainment

Satish Kaushik, an actor from Mr India, dies at age 66

Satish Kaushik, a filmmaker and actor in Bollywood, passed away on Thursday in Delhi at the age of 66, one Indian newspaper reported that he passed away from a deadly heart attack.

News Desk 3 Min Read
sardar

Sardar Khetran awarded bail in triple homicide case involving Barkhan

A woman and two young men were brutally murdered, and their bodies were later…

Imran khan arrest

In connection with comments made against state institutions, BHC suspends Imran’s arrest warrants

Imran was the subject of a first information report (FIR), which was filed against…

state bank held

SBP-held foreign reserves surpass $4 billion threshold

The nation has $9.75 billion worth of liquid foreign reserves in total. The total…

ishaq dar

Finance Minister Dar promises an IMF deal in near future

The country has just enough reserves to cover three weeks' worth of crucial imports,…

imran

Imran and PTI leaders booked over chaos during demonstration in Lahore

Once Section 144 was implemented in the provincial capital of Lahore, senior PTI members,…

terrorists

In North Waziristan IBO, security forces kill six militants: ISPR

In a press release, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated: "On March 8, security forces…

najam sethi

A schedule for the eighth edition released, Najam Sethi declares PSL to be the “largest T20 brand” after IPL

Nasser Al Attiyah

Dakar Rally: Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar wins his fifth driving championship

bale

Gareth Bale, the captain of Wales, announces his retirement from game

careem og

Careem to introduce female-driven motorbike service to serve women

Trukkr Founders B

Trukkr, a Pakistani fintech company, claims to have raised $6.4 million in seed funding

twitter

In December, Twitter’s sales and adjusted profitability fell by roughly 40%

satish

Satish Kaushik, an actor from Mr India, dies at age 66

tom sizemore

Tom Sizemore, Private Ryan actor, passed away at age 61 after suffering a brain aneurysm

Ushna Shah took a break

Parizad actress, Ushna Shah took a break from Instagram after being bullied

netflix

Netflix to start cracking down on password sharing soon

andrew tate

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate says no evidence found against him from Romanian prosecutor

posters of shah rukh khan

In Bhagalpur, Bihar, movie posters of Pathaan pulled down and burned

netflix jobs

Flight attendants can earn up to $385,000 with Netflix

Riz Ahmed joins joyland

Riz Ahmed, an Oscar winner, joins production team of “Joyland” as an executive producer

mehwish hayat

SHC mandates deletion of Mehwish Hayat related offensive social media posts

ECP

Punjab elections schedule released by ECP

The Punjab Assembly general elections will take place on April 30, and…

pti rally

In advance of Imran Khan rally, Lahore prohibits public gatherings

According to police, several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members were detained in the…

AI is not being used to its full human potential
Opinions

Artificial Intelligence is not being used to its full human potential

Nawal Aziz
Opinions
Tipu Sultan, the Mysore tiger, was the British Empire’s nightmare in India

An almost life-size wooden tiger mauling a European soldier, an automaton…

Opinions
Pakistan needs reforms, especially in the energy and export sectors, to boost the economy

At the time, Dar benefited greatly from the drop in…

Opinions
Colonialism is just another form of literary Imperialism!

What can we notice about the development of the literary…

Opinions
The U.S. immigration system is affecting Afghan children

As the first anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan approaches,…

xi jinping

As parliament convenes, China sets a moderate growth goal of around 5%

With a moderate economic growth objective of around 5%, China's National People's…

negotiations to finalise

Negotiations to finalise the IMF deal start tomorrow

Monday's virtual negotiations between the Shehbaz-led administration and the International Monetary Fund…

pakistan

Top 10 places to visit in Pakistan in 2023

Pakistan is home to some of the most beautiful and natural sights.…

Elon Musk

Elon Musk wants to repurchase Twitter: Here’s how the platform may change

Following a sudden U-turn, Elon Musk is now in a position to…

tusheti georgia

A wild and desolate region of Georgia’s travel destination on the fringe of Europe, Tusheti

This is the most remote part of Georgia's travel destination, hidden deep…

titanic wreck

A new approach to discover a decades ago wrecked-ship Titanic

A big industrial ship rocked back and forth in the turbulent waves…

places in friuli

Italy tourism: The unnoticed Italian region you can visit for free

There are Italian towns where you can buy a house for the…

marilyn monroe blonde 1

Why is Marilyn Monroe’s fashion legacy still so powerful?

With figure-hugging shapes, spectacular red carpet costumes, and minimalist off-duty outfits, the…

wikipedia

Invoking its “sacrilegious” content, Pakistan censors Wikipedia

The latest blow to digital freedom in the conservative country is the…

user can challenge account suspension

Users can challenge account suspensions, says Twitter

Starting on February 1st, Twitter users will have the option to contest…

Elon Musk Getty Images

Twitter experiences significant outages, preventing users from logging in

A significant outage on Twitter has prevented many people from using the…

Musk sacked twitter lawyer

Musk sacked twitter lawyer Jim Baker over Hunter Biden’s laptop controversy

James Baker, a former deputy general counsel for Twitter, was "exited" from…

semicondutor production

European Union and United States plan to domestically promote semiconductor production

The respective officials from both the U.S. and the EU met on…

b 21 bomber unveiled by us air force

The US unveiled its new B-21 nuclear bomber, which cost $700 million

The B-21 nuclear stealth bomber, which will eventually replace aircraft initially used…

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

Seven Pakistanis killed in Libyan boat disaster: FO

According to information released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on…

machu picchu permanently

Machu Picchu permanently shuttered, leaving travellers trapped

According to the authorities, the site was shut down to safeguard both…

nepal plane crash

In Nepal, the deadliest air crash in over 30 years claimed at least 68 lives

Following the crash of a plane carrying 72 people in Nepal, at…

41995375 605

Pakistan rejects UK media allegations regarding uranium shipment

A package of uranium was discovered at London's Heathrow Airport, but the…

US flights

U.S. air travel resumes following FAA’s computer malfunction

After thousands of flights were delayed and cancelled across the country on…

saudi arabia

Saudi Arabia lifts cap on number of Haj pilgrims

Around 2.6 million people conducted the Haj in 2019, the final year…

ocean treaty

After ten years of negotiations, a historic agreement reached to protect oceans

asteriod

Asteroid will approach earth more closely than some satellites

Earth at Perihelion

Perihelion: The phenomenon, facts, and occurrence

In response to covid limitations

In response to Covid limitations, China takes action against South Korea and Japan

covid19 split hero

Common coronavirus strain XBB from China detected in Pakistan

1665798201173 1

Xi urges cooperation as China enters a new chapter of its Covid strategy

